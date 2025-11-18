Brian Schottenheimer chokes up in locker room after special win for Marshawn Kneeland
The Dallas Cowboys left Allegiant Stadium in Sin City on Monday night following a statement win for the team, earning a dominant 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders to cap off Week 11 of the NFL season.
Dallas was clicking on all cylinders on both sides of the ball, and did not show any rust after two weeks away from the field and an emotional week dealing with the Marshawn Kneeland tragedy.
Following the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer held court in the locker room for his signature post-game speech.
Schottenheimer opened up his speech with an emotional moment. Coach Schotty was coached up when telling the team how proud he was of the players for pulling together after a tough situation and sharing a special moment making Kneeland proud.
"Hey, listen up, listen up. Hey, before we do all the celebration stuff. So proud of you guys, man. Amen. Tough couple weeks. We made him proud," Schottenheimer said. "You guys made him f*cking proud, man. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. All right, here we go. I'm good, I'm back. All right, here we go."
After breaking down the team's big accomplishments in the game, Schottenheimer left the team with one final message before leaving Las Vegas to head home: "Hey, so proud of you guys. Enjoy it. Shower up. Let's get on that plane."
That was an all-around great statement from the team, so let's hope the hot streak can continue in Week 12.
Along with the dominant win on Monday night, it's great to see how the entire team come together.
Hopefully the momentum can carry into next weekend, because the team will need to continue playing at a high level when they welcome the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
