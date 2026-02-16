Cowboys Gifted Opportunity as 2x Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Hits Open Market

After deciding to trade away Micah Parsons, the Dallas Cowboys pass rush left a lot to be desired in 2025.

Jadeveon Clowney gave them a spark down the stretch, finishing the season with 8.5 sacks. He’s now a free agent and even if Dallas is able to retain Clowney, they still need more firepower on the edge.

MORE: New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Adds Much-Needed Versatility, Rangy Defenders

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys are expected to add an EDGE from this strong class, but they might not have to wait until then to find some help. On Monday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Miami Dolphins are releasing Bradley Chubb, making the two-time Pro Bowler a free agent.

Sources: The #Dolphins and two-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Bradley Chubb are parting ways, making the 29-year-old a free agent.



In his two full seasons with the Dolphins (2023 & 2025), Chubb has 20 sacks, 8 FF, and 117 tackles. He should have a nice market. pic.twitter.com/u19NEaBZV9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 16, 2026

Originally selected at No. 5 overall in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, Chubb was traded to Miami in 2022. He was sent to the Dolphins, along with a fifth-round pick, in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a first-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Chubb signed a five-year, $110 million extension with the Dolphins, with $63.2 million guaranteed. In seven seasons, he has 303 tackles and 48 sacks. Chubb made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2022.

Signing Bradley Chubb comes with some concern

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb runs on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Chubb was released in a salary saving move, and should have a strong market. He does have some concerns as well, however, including some concerning injuries.

MORE: Cowboys Predicted to Land Explosive Offensive Playmaker in Free Agency

Chubb tore the ACL in his left knee in 2019 and then tore his right ACL in late 2023, causing him to miss the entire 2024 campaign. He also missed 10 games during the 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

The positive news is that he played in all 17 games in 2025 and had 8.5 sacks. Still, any team signing him must weigh the risks.

3 Dallas Cowboys Entering Make-or-Break Offseasons

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Includes Pick 12 Stunner, Underrated EDGE

Top 6 Trade Suitors for Cowboys WR George Pickens Revealed

4 Cowboys Players Who Brian Schottenheimer Could Cut This Offseason

Dak Prescott Predicted To Make Cowboys History With Major 2026 NFL Award