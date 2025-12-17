Return of Cowboys’ 2024 breakout star could spell doom for Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys have just three games left in the season, and barring a miracle, they’ll turn their attention quickly to 2026.

While the NFL draft will be a huge part of their offseason plans, the Cowboys also have to decide what they’re going to do with their current roster. One player whose status for 2026 is unclear is cornerback Trevon Diggs.

It wasn’t long ago that Diggs was seen as a building block for this defense, but now it seems as though he and the team are ready for a split. And any chance of Diggs showing out during the final three games and changing how the team views him might have just gone out the window.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys opened the practice window for three players, including cornerback Josh Butler.

Josh Butler was a breakout star during the 2024 season

Washington Commanders WR Noah Brown attempts to catch a pass as Dallas Cowboys CB Josh Butler defends. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dallas dealt with injuries at the cornerback position throughout the 2024 season, with Diggs and DaRon Bland both banged up. That allowed Butler to come in and find a role in the secondary.

Butler played in five games with three starts, and had a breakout campaign in Week 11. In a win over the Washington Commanders, Butler had 12 tackles and a sack, giving the Cowboys’ struggling defense a spark.

The following week, Butler suffered a torn ACL against the New York Giants, prematurely ending his season. Butler spent much of the offseason rehabbing his knee, recently claiming he has been ready to return for weeks.

Dallas has 21 days to activate Butler off the IR. Assuming they make that move, the Cowboys would be less inclined to give Diggs a shot down the stretch, since they would surely love to see if Butler can pick up where he left off.

