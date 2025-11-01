Cowboys Country

Cowboys give injury update at safety, but it’s far from reassuring

The Dallas Cowboys could have at least one starter back at safety this week, but there's still no certainty.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are at home in Week 9 as they're set to host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Dallas is looking for their fourth win of the season, and their odds increased when news broke on Saturday that Arizona will be without Kyler Murray. Jacoby Brissett will take his place, which eliminates the explosiveness Murray brings their offense.

It still won't be easy for the Cowboys, who have been struggling on defense, especially in the secondary.

This past weekend, they were so thin at safety that they started undrafted rookie Alijah Clark, but had to move cornerback Reddy Steward to safety when Clark suffered a rib injury during the game.

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Heading into Monday's game, the Cowboys are hopeful their secondary will be in better shape. Unfortunately, there are no guarantees as Brian Schottenheimer's update didn't inspire much confidence.

The head coach sounded as though he didn't expect Donovan Wilson to play, although he did say Juanyeh Thomas is "trending in the right direction."

Dallas could turn to Zion Childress in this one as well. Childress was a training camp star, who left for a few weeks when signed by the Houston Texans. He now has a chance to prove himself during the Monday night showdown.

Cowboys defense needs all the help it can get

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts after a play against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas is 31st in the NFL in pass defense and had a tough time stopping Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

Getting any of their veteran players back would be a huge benefit, especially if someone such as Thomas can suit up. Known for his ability in coverage, Thomas has been one of their more well-rounded safeties this season.

Thomas is also an ace on special teams, meaning he would help them in multiple ways should he return.

