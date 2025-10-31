Cowboys QBs Dak Prescott, Will Grier get in Halloween spirit with epic costumes
The Dallas Cowboys will have an extra day to prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
Two teams who are in desperate need of a win will meet in primetime on Monday Night Football. It's a massive game for both teams, but we also have a holiday to celebrate before Monday.
Yes, Friday is one of the more popular holidays on the calendar: Halloween. It's the time for everyone to put on their best costumes, and a few Cowboys players didn't disappoint.
Quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Will Grier got into the Halloween spirit by wearing costumes on Friday.
Just going strictly off guessing for Grier's costume, but it looks like he is a walrus. Prescott's costume is one that I am very familiar with. The Cowboys' starting quarterback went as Winnie the Pooh's overbearing friend, Tigger.
Not sure who else dressed up for Halloween, but the lack of costumes in the Cowboys' locker room is concerning to me. Fans need to see what kind of personality the team has going on in there. An owl costume would have been perfect.
Shoutout to starting center Cooper Beebe. The second-year center brought back all the nostalgia with his Halloween look.
Hopefully, the guys can get all the candy they hope for tonight. But Monday will be a different story. Will the Cowboys deliver fans a treat? Or will it be a deflating trick? Cue up the Chris Stapleton, we've got some primetime football to watch.
