7 Dallas Cowboys entering their final game with the franchise

The Dallas Cowboys have one game remaining in the 2025 NFL season as they head to East Rutherford for a showdown with the New York Giants.

While the game means nothing in the long run with Dallas eliminated from the playoffs, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear the Cowboys won’t treat it as meaningless. Dallas plans to play its starters and approach the finale with the intent of building momentum that carries into the 2026 season.

For several players, however, Sunday’s finale will mark the end of their time with the Cowboys. Here’s a look at seven players who could be playing their last game in a Dallas uniform.

Sam Williams, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After missing the 2024 season due to a torn ACL, Sam Williams was ready to prove himself this year. There was a role for him as well, with Micah Parsons being traded, but Williams couldn't take advantage.

The former second-round pick has 29 tackles and just one sack. His greatest contributions are on special teams, but the Cowboys are highly unlikely to re-sign him for that role.

Kenneth Murray, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. reacts after retrieving a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

When Dallas traded for Kenneth Murray this offseason, the move was questioned. Murray wasn't living up to his contract in Tennessee, and there was no indication he would suddenly turn back the clock for the Cowboys.

The doubters have been proven correct as Murray has been a liability in coverage as well as against the run. The Cowboys attempted to remedy this with the trade for Logan Wilson, but that hasn't been any more successful.

Logan Wilson, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wilson was supposed to help take Murray off the field, but the former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker hasn't earned the trust of the coaching staff. He didn't see the field despite being active in Week 17, which is an ominous sign.

Dallas can get out of Wilson's contract with no dead money this offseason, which would take $6.5 million off the books in 2026 and $7.2 million in 2027. That's the right move given his lack of impact.

Donovan Wilson, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson reacts after making an interception against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Donovan Wilson developed into a starter and has been a fixture in the Dallas secondary for several years. He's now headed for free agency, and coming off a frustrating season.

The secondary as a whole was a problem, but Wilson had far too many lapses in coverage this season. For that reason, the Cowboys might decide to get younger at the position, while also saving money.

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dante Fowler Jr. had a great campaign in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders. That led to plenty of excitement when he returned to Dallas, where he played in 2022 and 2023.

His return hasn't gone as planned, however. Fowler enters Week 18 with just 15 tackles and three sacks. He hasn't been the veteran leader they needed, with Jadeveon Clowney filling that role instead. If either is re-signed this offseason, there's no doubt it has to be Clowney.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Jalen Tolbert has become the new Terrance Williams. Both players were third-round picks who have made some big plays during their tenure, but never developed into complete wideouts. They're also both just good enough that their quarterbacks try to force the ball to them far too often.

While Dallas re-signed Williams when his rookie deal ended, they shouldn't do the same with Tolbert. Assuming they keep George Pickens in 2026, it makes more sense for the Cowboys to rely on Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin as their third and fourth wideouts, while allowing Tolbert to hit the open market.

Trevon Diggs, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Trevon Diggs burst into stardom in 2021 when he recorded 11 interceptions for the Cowboys. He continued to develop as a complete cornerback, ultimately earning a five-year, $97 million extension in 2023.

Since signing that deal, Diggs has been hampered by knee injuries and has been a liability in coverage this season, allowing opposing quarterbacks to post a QB rating of 156.3 when targeting him. He's still under contract, but it feels like a foregone conclusion that he's going to be released in the offseason.

