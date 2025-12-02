Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 14 clash vs Lions

The Dallas Cowboys entered November with their NFL playoff hopes on life support, and were a loss away from flipping their focus to the 2026 NFL Draft. But something happened: the trade deadline.

Since then, the Cowboys have revamped their roster and have turned things around, stringing together three straight wins and becoming one of the hottest teams in the league. Now, the Cowboys are just 1.5 games back in the NFC East.

While the team's recent success has renewed its playoff hopes, the Cowboys' draft position has slipped, falling out of the top 15 and the top 25.

Despite taking a step back in the draft order, the Cowboys are still well-positioned to use their picks to continue bolstering the roster on the defensive side of the ball, with the secondary remaining one of the team's biggest weaknesses.

As we turn the page to Week 14, the Cowboys would hold the No. 16 and No. 27 overall picks.

The No. 1 overall pick, meanwhile, would belong to the Tennessee Titans, while the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints would round out the top three.

A full look at the current 2026 NFL Draft order as the Cowboys prepare for the Lions in primetime can be seen below, via Tankathon.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order entering Week 14

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tennessee Titans New York Giants New Orleans Saints Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns Washington Commanders New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons) Cincinnati Bengals Minnesota Vikings Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers Carolina Panthers Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Houston Texans Baltimore Ravens Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets (via Colts) San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Chargers Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars) Dallas Cowboys (via Packers) Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Rams Denver Broncos Chicago Bears New England Patriots

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.

