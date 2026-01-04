Cowboys make bold Dak Prescott decision trailing Giants at halftime

The Dallas Cowboys finish off a disappointing 2025-26 campaign on Sunday afternoon, missing the NFL playoffs for the second straight season.

Entering the game, there were questions about whether star quarterback Dak Prescott would suit up for the game with no postseason hopes on the line, and the team rolled him out as the starter.

However, despite trailing the division rival New York Giants at halftime, the team made a switch.

MORE: NFL insider expects Cowboys to move on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Leaving the locker room for the third quarter, the Cowboys rolled out backup quarterback Joe Milton to lead the offense for the final two quarters of the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Prescott finishes the season with 4,552 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Prescott entered the season finale leading the league in passing yards, and finishes his season with just a 104-yard cushion over Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford.

No Dallas Cowboys quarterback has ever finished a season as the NFL passing yards leader.

MORE: Jerry Jones gets honest on Matt Eberflus, Cowboys defense's future

Stafford and the Rams will finish the regular season at home against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams have said they plan to play starters, so we'll have to see how long he plays and whether he can finish the year by edging out Prescott for the individual honor.

Kickoff between the Rams and Cardinals is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

