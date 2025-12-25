Jerry Jones gets Cowboys in holiday spirit with incredible Santa stunt

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking the field on Christmas Day for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders in the penultimate game of the season.

Dallas and the Commanders kick off on Thursday afternoon on Netflix, but it appears they had an eventful night before Christmas, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Jones spoke to 105.3 The Fan before kickoff to share a little story about a stunt he pulled with the team to get everyone into the holiday spirit.

MORE: Cowboys Week 17 inactive list vs. Commanders, Dallas gets boost on both lines

According to Jones, a Jerry Claus was making his way around the team hotel, passing out gifts to the players throughout the night.

"I know this (team) got so much out of it, I'll never forget it," Jones said with a laugh, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. "A lot of fun."

A fan dressed as Santa Claus watches the action during a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While it may seem silly on the surface, especially, with the team eliminated from the NFL playoffs, but it's great to see that everyone is still in good spirits. It means the team won't go down without a fight.

Of course, that is bad news for draft position, but you want to build momentum going into the offseason and want to show that there is some promise for the future.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

MORE: 3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 17 vs Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, December 25

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Landover, Maryland

Venue: Northwest Stadium

TV Channel: Netflix

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 50.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The Cowboys will then finish off the 2025-26 campaign on Sunday, January 4, against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff time for the season finale has not yet been decided.

Cowboys' final Week 17 injury report rules out 5 players for Christmas

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Week 17 expert pick roundup

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for their jobs next season entering Week 17

Cowboys' defense has no excuse to fail Christmas test after Commanders QB change

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas