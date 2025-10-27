Jerry Jones admits Cowboys are more than ‘one player away’ on defense
Sunday was an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to build on what they showed in their Week 7 win over the Washington Commanders.
Dallas was facing a talented Denver Broncos team, but instead of proving they should be taken seriously, they were run out of the stadium in a 44-24 blowout. Heading into this one, there was a lot of momentum for the Cowboys to make a move at the NFL trade deadline.
With an elite offense, the belief was that a game-changer on defense could be enough for a playoff push. After watching this game, however, it’s fair to ask if one player would make any difference at all.
That’s a question Jerry Jones asked aloud following the loss, and he admitted that they’re farther away than that.
"I don't know what's realistic," Jones said via Todd Archer of ESPN.
"Could one better player -- if we didn't pay too big a price to have a better player on defense to possibly help? I'm not trying to be cute, but that's why you'd go get him because you think that you could go help your defense. Are we one player away on defense? I think we're not. I think we're more than that away, but what we're closer to than it looks, in my mind, is executing better on defense."
Dallas Cowboys defense couldn’t be saved, even if they kept Micah Parsons
One of the more comical takes while discussing the need for help on defense is when it’s suggested that Micah Parsons would have been the answer. Critics are quick to point out that Dallas traded Parsons away, which is why their defense is in the shape it’s in.
Let’s take Jerry’s lead and be realistic about this. Parsons is an absolute monster, and easily one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.
That said, even he couldn’t make up for the massive holes in zone coverage, the inability to stop the run, or the slew of injuries suffered by an already suspect defense.
This defense is bad, plain and simple. It’s not just one player, and it’s not just Matt Eberflus, although his scheme has been tough to watch.
That said, it might be best to tough it out this year and rebuild as much of the defense as possible in the offseason. Especially since using draft capital now isn’t going to be enough.
