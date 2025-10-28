Dallas Cowboys clear air on Trey Hendrickson, Maxx Crosby trade rumors
The Dallas Cowboys have been one of the main talking points surrounding the NFL trade deadline, with discussion about whether they will be a major player or take a more conservative approach.
Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones previously said the team would be "open for business," which led to trade rumors linking the team to Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks a year ago, and Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby.
There have been conflicting reports about whether the team actually ever reached out to the Bengals or the Raiders about a trade, and now Jones is trying to paint a clearer picture.
Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, and said that a deal was never close to taking place.
"There hasn't been anything close to a deal," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "We're looking at all phases of our roster. … I don't know if we will or not (make a trade)."
It will be interesting to see whether the Cowboys actually make a deal at the deadline, but they are running out of time to make changes to the roster.
The NFL trade deadline falls on Tuesday, November 4.
If the Cowboys can bounce back and put together a strong team effort in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, less than 24 hours before the deadline, it could push Jones and the front office to make a last-ditch effort to prove the Cowboys can be contenders with a slight defensive improvement.
It doesn't appear that Hendrickson or Crosby are realistic targets, and that's okay, because the team really needs to look for help at safety and linebacker.
Let's hope something gets done.
