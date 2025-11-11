Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas stuck in neutral
The Dallas Cowboys didn't play this weekend, since they were one of the teams on a Week 10 bye. They were still active, adding defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline.
Dallas was also in the media due to the passing of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Teams around the league paid their respects to Kneeland, and the bye week provided his teammates time to process the tragedy.
As for their standing in NFL power rankings, the Cowboys remained relatively stagnant. Here's a roundup of national outlets' rankings, showing Dallas stuck in neutral.
Sports Illustrated
This week’s ranking: 23 Last week’s ranking: 25
Connor Orr didn't dive into the state of the team, but instead shared a message from Solomon Thomas, who was heartbroken like the rest of his team following the passing of Marshawn Kneeland.
"I can’t stop thinking about these words from Solomon Thomas after an unspeakably awful week in Dallas. Check on your loved ones. Know that you matter always. Seek help."
ESPN
This week’s ranking: 21 Last week’s ranking: 21
Dallas stayed at No. 21 in ESPN's rankings. Instead of diving into the full state of the team, they named the Non-QB MVP for each team. For Dallas, two players deserved the honor.
"It's either Pickens or running back Javonte Williams. Pickens gets the nod for what he did when CeeDee Lamb was out for three games because of a high ankle sprain. He caught 19 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns with two 100-yard games. Unfortunately, the Cowboys went just 1-1-1 in those meetings despite averaging 34.0 points. Williams, on pace for a 1,352-yard, 15-touchdown season, has been one of Dallas' best free agent signings in years, but Pickens' big-play ability changes games." - Todd Archer
Bleacher Report
This week’s ranking: 22 Last week’s ranking: 22
The Cowboys stayed in the same spot with Bleacher Report as well, although Kristopher Knox was a fan of their moves at the trade deadline. Still, he believes that it will help them more in 2026 than in 2025.
"The Cowboys are building for next season, even if owner Jerry Jones will never present that plan publicly. Expect Dallas to play well enough to stay relevant but not well enough to be a threat in a loaded NFC." - Knox
USA Today
This week’s ranking: 23 Last week’s ranking: 23
Again, the Cowboys stayed stagnant in the USA Today ranking. That said, Nate Davis explains how things could change since they're about to be under a lot of scrutiny with their upcoming schedule.
"A team that lives in the spotlight is about to really feel its glare. Coming out of their bye, the Cowboys will still be saying goodbye to Marshawn Kneeland while trying to welcome DL Quinnen Williams − all while facing the prospect of playing five consecutive nationally televised games, four in exclusive broadcast windows. That's a lot of scrutiny, even for America's Team." - Davis
