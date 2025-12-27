Cowboy Roundup: Players show Brian Schottenheimer love, Malik Davis RB1?

Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team is enjoying some time off after their Christmas victory over the Washington Commanders, so the calendar is clear for a free weekend -- unless you're a college football fan, because then you know the Pop-Tarts Bowl is must-see TV.

There is also an NFL doubleheader, if you're itching for some extra football.

As for the Cowboys, it's going to be interesting to watch the storylines that are building, with one of the biggest questions being the status of Dak Prescott for the season finale.

MORE: Super Bowl champ urges Dak Prescott to sit out Cowboys' season finale

There have been calls from outside of the building for Prescott to sit out in order to avoid injury, while the star quarterback is adamant about finishing the season. We'll have to see whether the team decides to let him chase the passing yards crown, or shut him down to preserve the future.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Either way, that conversation will continue until the Cowboys are back on the field.

While we wait to see what goes down over the next few days, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.

MORE: Dak Prescott ready to 'push back' on crucial Dallas Cowboys decision

Cowboys stars voice confidence in Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Cowboys players can't stop praising their head coach.

“Shout out to Shotty,” All-Pro guard Tyler Smith said. “I think that really shows the mentality of Shotty as a head coach and the trust that he has in us to get that yard. It’s easy, when you don’t get that fourth-and-one—there have been games where we haven’t converted—to give up on that, but he hasn’t. That just shows his belief in us as a unit.”

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert adds, “It speaks to the trust that he has in us and in the players he has on the field. We know when he’s going for it, he’s doing it for a reason, and we’ve got his back just like he’s got ours. So we just continue to keep chipping away and continue to put ourselves in positions to make those plays.”

MORE: Why Dallas Cowboys should trade for Maxx Crosby amid Raiders turmoil

Malik Davis RB1?

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball, defended by Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a compelling look at whether Malik Davis could emerge as RB1 for the Cowboys in 2026, following some breakout performances in the final stretch of the season.

"You know Jerry Jones loves to save a penny anytime that he can, and let’s be honest, Jerry could get him to return on another low-end deal like he is on now, and use him as the starting running back next season. I only say that because Williams just ran for over 1,000 yards, and he has earned himself a solid contact next season, whether it is with the Dallas Cowboys or not!"

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas