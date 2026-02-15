Dallas Cowboys to Add Former College Football Star LB to Defensive Coaching Staff
The Dallas Cowboys continue to add talented coaches to their revamped defensive staff.
After moving on from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season, the Cowboys brought in Christian Parker to run their defense. The former Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach has an impressive resume and is ensuring he works with a strong staff.
Dallas has already hired big names, including defensive pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley and inside linebackers coach Scott Symons. Now, they're set to add another ascending coach, with Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports saying the Cowboys will hire UCF defensive analyst Demeitre Brim as their assistant defensive line coach.
"The Cowboys are expected to hire UCF’s Demeitre Brim in an assistant defensive line coach capacity, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz wrote.
"Brim, a former UCF linebacker who posted 81 tackles as a senior in 2016, was an assistant DL coach at UCF. Before UCF, worked at Nebraska and Lehigh."
Brim, who started his collegiate career at Virginia, had a breakout campaign in 2016 for UCF. The former linebacker had 81 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He then moved to the coaching ranks, spending time with Lehigh and Nebraska.
He returned to UCF in 2025, where he was reunited with former Nebraska coach Scott Frost.
In Dallas, Brim will work with Marcus Dixon, who is the defensive line coach for the Cowboys. Dixon, who began his playing career in Dallas, previously worked under Brian Flores with the Minnesota Vikings.
New Dallas Cowboys defensive coaches
Here's a look at the current defensive staff in Dallas, as well as their previous position.
Defensive Coordinator: Christian Parker (formerly Eagles defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach)
Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs: Derrick Ansley (formerly Packers pass game coordinator)
Secondary Coach: Ryan Smith (formerly Cardinals cornerbacks coach)
Defensive Line Coach: Marcus Dixon (formerly Vikings defensive line coach)
Outside Linebackers Coach: Chidera Uzo-Diribe (formerly Georgia outside linebackers coach)
Inside Linebackers Coach: Scott Symons (formerly SMU defensive coordinator)
