George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys contract talks will take unique approach
The Dallas Cowboys still have one regular-season game left after an overall disappointing 2025 campaign.
However, Week 18's road matchup with the New York Giants feels lower on the priority list compared to some of the other housekeeping items that the front office has to get figured out this offseason.
Among the most important of these is Dallas' contract negotiations with wide receiver George Pickens, who is currently No. 3 in receiving yards (1,420) headed into the final game of the season.
Pickens has undoubtedly proved himself worthy of a lucrative new contract, and it appears that Jerry Jones is at least open to the idea of taking a different approach compared to what he did during the Micah Parsons contract talks before the season.
When asked on 105.3 The Fan if he plans to speak with both Pickens and his agent David Mulugheta, Jones didn't rule out the possibility of speaking with both of them.
"I don't know. We'll see how it goes. Probably both. But I certainly expect to be speaking with George," Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Jones notably did not negotiate with Mulugheta, who also represents Parsons, this past offseason, leading to a relationship between Parson and the front office that quickly deteriorated.
Though Jones' latest comments are not promising anything when it comes to the Pickens contract talks, it's at least a positive step in the right direction. Cowboys fans are still likely feeling the frustration of losing Parsons and don't want to go through the same thing with Pickens.
