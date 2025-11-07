Cowboys reunite with fourth-year RB on practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys have been reshaping the team's roster throughout the Week 10 bye week, largely due to the NFL trade deadline and some major acquisitions to bolster the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas swung a deal to land Cincinnati Bengals team captain and star linebacker Logan Wilson for the discount price of a seventh-round pick, while making one of the biggest splash moves at the deadline by sending a 2026 second-round NFL draft pick and a 2027 first-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
Those moves are expected to play long-term dividends for the Cowboys, but they've also made some under-the-radar moves while playing roster gymnastics.
On Friday, the team announced it has reunited with running back Malik Davis, who was waived immediately following the trade deadline to make room for the team's new defensive stars. Davis has been on the team's practice squad since 2022, when he signed in Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida.
NFL insider Aaron Wilson was first to report the news.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Predicting every Cowboys game in the second half of 2025 NFL season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Dallas Cowboys players react to Marshawn Kneeland's tragic passing on social media
Cowboys honor Marshawn Kneeland with special tribute outside The Star
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries