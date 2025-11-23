Cowboys Country

Cowboys inactive vs Eagles in Week 12 has surprise player sitting out

The Dallas Cowboys have Jonathan Mingo back in Week 12, leading to a surprise inactive as they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo celebrates after he catches a pass for a first down against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) are coming off their most complete win of the season, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16. It's no coincidence that this was also the first game with Quinnen Williams on the roster.

Dallas also had multiple players who returned from injury, including linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Now entering a Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, they're still relatively healthy with only two players on their injury report.

MORE: Dak Prescott set to break prestigious Dallas Cowboys record in Week 12

In previous weeks, the injury report had a major impact on the team's list of inactive players. That won't be the case this week. That said, let's check out the injuries for each team before seeing which players won't dress out for this matchup.

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

QUESTIONABLE

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Shoulder
Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Illness

Philadelphia Eagles injury report

OUT

Lane Johnson, OT, Foot

QUESTIONABLE

Willie Lampkin, G, Knee
Myles Hinton, OT, Back
Cam Jurgens, C, Concussion

Dallas Cowboys inactives

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Cowboys will have Clowney in this one, but Adeniji will sit it out. Also out will be running back Jaydon Blue, as well as wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, which is quite the surprise. Here's a look at who will sit this one out for Dallas.

MORE: NFL insider says Cowboys dipped toes in contract talks with superstar player

Tolbert is being sat in favor of Jonathan Mingo, who will make his season debut. Added in a deadline trade last year, Mingo missed the first 11 weeks due to a knee injury.

  • Hakeem Adeniji, OT
  • Jalen Tolbert, WR
  • Jaydon Blue, RB
  • Jay Toia, DT
  • Perrion Winfrey, DT

Philadelphia Eagles inactives

While Johnson is out, the rest of the Eagles' offensive linemen will be playing in Week 12. Here's a look at who they will sit out.

  • Sam Howell, QB (Emergency 3rd string)
  • Lane Johnson, OT
  • A.J. Dillon, RB
  • Ty Robinson, DT
  • Mac McWilliams, CB

Published
Randy Gurzi
