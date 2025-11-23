Cowboys inactive vs Eagles in Week 12 has surprise player sitting out
The Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1) are coming off their most complete win of the season, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders 33-16. It's no coincidence that this was also the first game with Quinnen Williams on the roster.
Dallas also had multiple players who returned from injury, including linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. Now entering a Week 12 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, they're still relatively healthy with only two players on their injury report.
MORE: Dak Prescott set to break prestigious Dallas Cowboys record in Week 12
In previous weeks, the injury report had a major impact on the team's list of inactive players. That won't be the case this week. That said, let's check out the injuries for each team before seeing which players won't dress out for this matchup.
Dallas Cowboys injury report
QUESTIONABLE
Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE, Shoulder
Hakeem Adeniji, OT, Illness
Philadelphia Eagles injury report
OUT
Lane Johnson, OT, Foot
QUESTIONABLE
Willie Lampkin, G, Knee
Myles Hinton, OT, Back
Cam Jurgens, C, Concussion
Dallas Cowboys inactives
The Cowboys will have Clowney in this one, but Adeniji will sit it out. Also out will be running back Jaydon Blue, as well as wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, which is quite the surprise. Here's a look at who will sit this one out for Dallas.
MORE: NFL insider says Cowboys dipped toes in contract talks with superstar player
Tolbert is being sat in favor of Jonathan Mingo, who will make his season debut. Added in a deadline trade last year, Mingo missed the first 11 weeks due to a knee injury.
- Hakeem Adeniji, OT
- Jalen Tolbert, WR
- Jaydon Blue, RB
- Jay Toia, DT
- Perrion Winfrey, DT
Philadelphia Eagles inactives
While Johnson is out, the rest of the Eagles' offensive linemen will be playing in Week 12. Here's a look at who they will sit out.
- Sam Howell, QB (Emergency 3rd string)
- Lane Johnson, OT
- A.J. Dillon, RB
- Ty Robinson, DT
- Mac McWilliams, CB
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries