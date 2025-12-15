The Dallas Cowboys returned to action on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium, and the team immediately suffered some major setbacks on the offensive side of the ball.

Starting running back Javonte Williams exited the game with a shoulder injury following the first touchdown of the game, while the offensive line also suffered a major injury scare.

All-Pro guard Tyler Smith went down late in the first half and was rolling on the ground in obvious pain.

Luckily for the Cowboys, Smith walked off of the field, but he appeared to be dealing with an eye poke. Cowboys fans beathed a sigh of relief after the initial scare.

In Smith's absence, T.J. Bass entered the lineup.

The Cowboys offensive line can ill-afford another major loss to the starting lineup, with left tackle Tyler Guyton already out of action as he continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain.

While there is no official update on Smith's status, the injury suffered just before the half so he will have some extra time to recover.

Let's hope that the All-Pro guard is able to return to action in the second half of the game, which is currently tied at 17 entering the half. With the Cowboys in the thick of the NFL Playoff race, it is crucial for the team to stay as close to full strength as possible.

This is a developing story. Post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

