Potential George Pickens Sign & Trade Suitors Feature Former NFL MVP, Super Bowl Team

Entering the 2026 NFL offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have a major decision to make regarding breakout star wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens is set to receive a new contract after his career-best year, and Dallas will need to determine whether to use the franchise tag, agree to a long-term extension, or go with a rare sign-and-trade.

If the Cowboys go with the most drastic sign-and-trade option, which appears to be the least likely, it could lead to a move that shakes up the NFL landscape with two elite potential suitors.

Pickens is projected to land a four-year, $94 million deal, per Bleacher Report.

MORE: Cowboys' Defensive Rebuild Includes Elite Sack Artist in New NFL Mock Draft

B/R's Kristopher Knox pointed to the Buffalo Bills with former NFL MVP Josh Allen, and the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots as the best suitors for a possible sign-and-trade.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"There's a non-zero chance Colts receiver Alec Pierce will end up being the most coveted wideout on the open market next month. George Pickens is the top receiver on our board, but it's likely he'll receive the franchise tag," Knox wrote.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Pickens had a breakout year and recorded career-highs in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9).

The on-field success led to Pickens receiving the first Pro Bowl nod of his career, and now the Cowboys may have to fight to keep him in town.

MORE: 4 NFL Free Agents Cowboys Can Realistically Sign This Offseason

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

MORE: Cowboys Legend Lays Out Perfect Plan For NFL Offseason, George Pickens Saga

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

So, if the Cowboys put their money where their mouth is, and they can afford to do so, Pickens should return to Dallas in 2026 and beyond.

New Todd McShay 2026 Mock Draft Lands Cowboys Unexpected 'Game-Wrecking' Picks

Key 2026 Dallas Cowboys NFL Offseason Dates & Events

Dallas Cowboys' Way-Too-Early 2027 Super Bowl Odds Released

Cowboys Land in Terrible Spot in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings

Former Dallas Cowboys Who Won Super Bowl 60 With Seattle Seahawks