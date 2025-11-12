Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders, Week 11 betting odds & preview

Who is favored to win and what should fans expect to see when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys return to action after their Week 10 bye, ready to get back to their winning ways.

This week, they hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, with all eyes on the Monday Night Football showdown.

Dallas has high hopes for the second half of the season after trading for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson. Not only will they be in action, but the Cowboys could have linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. on the field as well.

Let's take a look at the upcoming game with the opening odds and a preview of what we can expect.

Cowboys open as early favorites

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates with S Juanyeh Thomas and LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and cornerback DaRon Bland.
Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark celebrates with S Juanyeh Thomas and LB Kenneth Murray Jr. and cornerback DaRon Bland. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Perhaps the new additions are swaying the oddsmakers, but the Cowboys are favored by more than a field goal heading into this one. The Raiders have had their struggles, but the Dallas defense has been a mess, so they'll need to perform better to secure a win.

Spread: Dallas -3.5

O/U: 50.5

ML: DAL -190

Cowboys defense can find success vs. Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith scrambles with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dallas has a favorable matchup as they work in their new players this week. The Raiders come into this one 30th in the NFL in total yards and 31st in points scored. They're also not sure what they'll get out of Geno Smith, who is questionable with a quad injury suffered in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

If Smith can't go, it will be Kenny Pickett in his place. Either way, Las Vegas hasn't been a threat in the passing game this season.

While other teams have had success against the Cowboys regardless of their previous performances, this could be the perfect team for Dallas to finally find a rhythm. If Williams, Wilson, and Overshown play well, this could be a great outing for the road team.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

