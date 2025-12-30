Trevon Diggs, Brian Schottenheimer incident adds mystery wrinkle to Cowboys release

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with cornerback Trevon Diggs on Tuesday, releasing the two-time Pro Bowler after six seasons with the team.

Despite Diggs' rocky 2025 campaign, the timing of the move came as a bit of a surprise considering that the Cowboys only have one game left in the season, a mostly meaningless Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium before heading into the offseason.

But while NFL Network's Tom Pelissero offered some additional details on the move, reporting that the decision came down to a "culmination of multiple factors," other reports have conflicted with this idea.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, an incident between Diggs and Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer after Week 17's Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders was the nail in the coffin when it came to Diggs' future with the team.

Cowboys Denied Trevon Diggs' Travel Request

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Schultz reported that when Diggs asked to stay behind in the Washington D.C. area after the game instead of traveling with the team back to Arlington, but the Cowboys denied the request. Diggs is originally from the DMV area and reportedly wanted to spend time with family during the Christmas holiday.

"Schotty denied the request," Schultz wrote on X. "Diggs again said he wanted to be with his family and that if he went back to Dallas, he’d just be flying right back on the first flight out, especially with players having several days off. The team vehemently denied his request again."

These details certainly raise even more questions, including if the Cowboys were in the wrong by not allowing Diggs to stay back in the D.C. area for a bit before heading back to Texas on his own.

Regardless of how things went down, Diggs is no longer a Cowboy and will now look to continue his NFL career elsewhere, potentially with a playoff team.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

