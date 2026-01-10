Cowboys well-represented in NFL playoffs by 20 ex-players on postseason teams

The Dallas Cowboys may be sitting on the sidelines for the start of the NFL playoffs, with Wild Card Weekend kicking off on Saturday afternoon, but there will be plenty of the team's former stars to root for during their postseason runs.

Don't worry, there are no former Cowboys on the Philadelphia Eagles, so the anti-Philly sentiment can continue. There are also no former Cowboys on the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Los Angeles Rams.

However, across the remaining 11 of 14 playoff teams, there are a whopping 20 former Cowboys who are rostered, whether being on the active roster, practice squad, or injured reserve.

Among the most notable players are Seattle Seahawks star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, Chicago Bears breakout cornerback Nahshon Wright, and Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle, who led the Cowboys in rushing a season ago.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle with the ball in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Former All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was released before the season finale, joined Micah Parsons on the Green Bay Packers, while tight end Dalton Schultz and former starting linebacker Damone Clark teamed up on the Houston Texans.

Which players will you be treating on?

A full look at the former Cowboys who are on teams participating in the postseason can be seen below.

Former Dallas Cowboys players on NFL playoff rosters

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills: OG Connor McGovern, WR Brandin Cooks, DT Tommy Akingbesote (PS)

Carolina Panthers: RB Rico Dowdle, QB Andy Dalton, CB Michael Jackson

Chicago Bears: CB Nashon Wright

Denver Broncos: RB Duece Vaughn (PS)

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs exchange jerseys | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Green Bay Packers: CB Trevon Diggs, DE Micah Parsons (IR)

Houston Texans: TE Dalton Schultz, LB Damone Clark

Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Chuma Edoga, CB Jourdan Lewis (IR)

Los Angeles Chargers: QB Trey Lance

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence reacts after a play during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

New England Patriots: LB Darius Harris (IR)

San Francisco 49ers: LB Eric Kendricks, LB Luke Gifford, Isaac Alarcon (PS)

Seattle Seahawks: DE DeMarcus Lawrence

