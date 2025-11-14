Solomon Thomas gives powerful message after first practice without Marshawn Kneeland
Thursday was an emotional day for the Dallas Cowboys. It was their first time back at practice since last week's tragedy.
One week ago, the Cowboys learned that second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away due to suicide. Following the loss, players and coaches have spoken up about the importance of mental health.
MORE: Injured Cowboys CB gets fans fired up with cryptic social media post
That continued on Thursday with defensive tackle Solomon Thomas delivering a powerful message that everyone should hear. He stated that it's important to be kind to everyone, since we don't know what battles they're facing.
“Someone could be smiling, someone could be dancing, laughing, having a great time, expressing all this joy, but on the inside, they could really be fighting a battle that you never know about. You don’t know what the chemicals are telling them in their brain. You don’t know the trauma from their childhood. You don’t know everything they’ve been going through. And that’s why it’s so important to be kind," Thomas said.
“It’s so important to ask people how they’re doing. It’s so important to tell people the resources around them, that therapy is OK as a man. Therapy is OK as a woman. These are things that we need to go through because you never know what battle someone’s going through. It’s hard. It’s tragic. It’s such a young life that should be here. This is why mental health is so important."
Solomon Thomas and his family have dealt with tragedy in the past
Thomas is sadly no stranger to such tragedies. His sister, Ella, committed suicide in 2018 at the age of 24. Thomas and his family started a non-profit in her honor, and he's been a strong advocate for mental health awareness ever since.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
First look at Quinnen Williams in a Dallas Cowboys uniform
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in massive Week 11 matchup vs. Raiders
Ashton Jeanty confident Raiders can attack weaknesses in Cowboys defense
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries