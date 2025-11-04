Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones refuses to rule out Cowboys coaching changes after ugly Cardinals loss

When asked about potential staff changes, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave a noncommittal answer.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Jerry Jones is frustrated.

Following the latest Dallas Cowboys defensive letdown, Jones sounds like someone ready to think about some changes.

On Tuesday, he already started making moves as he sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson. Jones has hinted that there could be more moves ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys' latest setback

As for the staff, Jones didn't seem to be thrilled with them either. Following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jones was asked if he would consider any coaching changes during the bye week. While he didn't say that was on the table, he didn't sound very committed to his current staff either.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

“I'm not commenting on what type of adjustments that may be made. We made adjustments last week. But I'm just saying, you saw making those adjustments, and this week, we made adjustments for this week. And I'm sure there'll be some adjustments this coming week, but the nature of them, whether it's on personnel, whether it's offense, defense, I'm not pinpointing tonight at all," Jones said via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website.

“I did not plan on sitting here, addressing some of the issues that we had tonight. But obviously, what it is, is what it is, so we'll address it.”

Matt Eberflus could be under fire during bye week

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame.
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

If Jones wants to see a big change following the bye week, he’ll have to seriously consider the defensive coordinator position.

MORE: Jerry Jones admits regret over Cowboys’ defensive coordinator changes

Matt Eberflus hasn't been able to get through to his players, and their roster isn't a fit for his scheme. It might seem drastic to change coordinators during the season, but if they want to maximize their explosive offense, they need to take drastic measures.

Such a move would have to be followed with an in-house hire, but it might be the only thing that could make a true impact on this season.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV

Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF

NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense

Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News