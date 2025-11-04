Jerry Jones refuses to rule out Cowboys coaching changes after ugly Cardinals loss
Jerry Jones is frustrated.
Following the latest Dallas Cowboys defensive letdown, Jones sounds like someone ready to think about some changes.
On Tuesday, he already started making moves as he sent a seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals for linebacker Logan Wilson. Jones has hinted that there could be more moves ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys' latest setback
As for the staff, Jones didn't seem to be thrilled with them either. Following the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Jones was asked if he would consider any coaching changes during the bye week. While he didn't say that was on the table, he didn't sound very committed to his current staff either.
“I'm not commenting on what type of adjustments that may be made. We made adjustments last week. But I'm just saying, you saw making those adjustments, and this week, we made adjustments for this week. And I'm sure there'll be some adjustments this coming week, but the nature of them, whether it's on personnel, whether it's offense, defense, I'm not pinpointing tonight at all," Jones said via Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website.
“I did not plan on sitting here, addressing some of the issues that we had tonight. But obviously, what it is, is what it is, so we'll address it.”
Matt Eberflus could be under fire during bye week
If Jones wants to see a big change following the bye week, he’ll have to seriously consider the defensive coordinator position.
MORE: Jerry Jones admits regret over Cowboys’ defensive coordinator changes
Matt Eberflus hasn't been able to get through to his players, and their roster isn't a fit for his scheme. It might seem drastic to change coordinators during the season, but if they want to maximize their explosive offense, they need to take drastic measures.
Such a move would have to be followed with an in-house hire, but it might be the only thing that could make a true impact on this season.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV
Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries