Is Jadeveon Clowney playing vs Vikings? Dallas Cowboys DE status updated

Jadeveon Clowney has been one of the more consistent defensive ends for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Signed after their Week 2 win over the New York Giants, he's given them someone capable of rushing the passer, but he really excels against the run.

Clowney's impact was made more evident by his absence in Week 14 as he missed the game with a hamstring injury. With him sidelined, the Cowboys were unable to slow down the Detroit Lions as they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Heading into Week 15, Clowney is listed as questionable, but was able to return to practice. The question now is whether he can suit up as the Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

Kickoff for this one is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, so there's still plenty of time before the list of inactive players is announced, but all signs point to Clowney playing against Minnesota.

Jadeveon Clowney has been a pleasant surprise for Dallas Cowboys in 2025

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After trading Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' defensive line struggled to get to the quarterback. That led to the decision to bring in Clowney.

The first overall pick out of South Carolina in 2014, Clowney didn't become the transcendent star the Houston Texans hoped he would be, but he's still had an great career. Now in his 12th season, and playing for his seventh franchise, Clowney has 27 tackles, four sacks, three pass defenses, and one fumble recovery for Dallas.

He's second on the team in sacks behind James Houston, who has 5.5 entering the weekend. The Cowboys are 6-6-1 and still have some hope for making the postseason. Their odds become much better if they have Clowney on the field.

