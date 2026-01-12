The 2025 season ended in disappointment for the Dallas Cowboys, who finished outside of the NFL playoffs with a record of 7-9-1.

Despite the frustrating finish, there are reasons for optimism in the future. Their offense showed a lot of explosion under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. While their defense was a mess, the front office seems to be conducting a legitimate search for a new defensive coordinator.

That change from looking at just a couple of former head coaches is encouraging. Assuming they get that right, Dallas must then turn its attention to their pending free agents. With that in mind, here's a look at their 16 unrestricted free agents, broken up by who should be re-signed and who should walk.

Players Cowboys must re-sign

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

George Pickens, WR

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

CJ Goodwin, CB

Hakeem Adeniji, OT

The easiest decision this offseason should be to keep George Pickens. He had a career year with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Even if it’s with the franchise tag for one year, they have to bring Pickens back.

Jadeveon Clowney also needs to return after racking up 8.5 sacks. The Cowboys need more help on the edge, but he’s an excellent veteran presence.

Special teams ace C.J. Goodwin and offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji are the final “must” re-signs. Both offer excellent value and won’t break the bank.

Players Cowboys should let walk in free agency

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Miles Sanders, RB

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Robert Jones, IOL

Payton Turner, EDGE

Sam Williams, EDGE

Kenneth Murray, LB

Jack Sanborn, LB

Corey Ballentine, CB

Donovan Wilson, Safety

The list of names Dallas should let walk is much greater. Players like Miles Sanders and Rob Jones spent much of their only year in Dallas injured. Jones is talented but restricted free agent T.J. Bass has proven to be a valuable depth piece and will be more affordable.

Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn were hand-picked by Matt Eberflus, and weren’t effective. Donovan Wilson has value as a box safety but his lack of coverage skills leaves a lot to be desired.

Sam Williams is coming off a subpar season and Payton Turner also failed to stay healthy. As for Jalen Tolbert, he was surpassed by Ryan Flournoy and should be allowed to hit the open market.

Tough Call

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Javonte Williams, RB

Brock Hoffman, IOL

Dante Fowler Jr., EDGE

Dallas would love to have Javonte Williams back, but his asking price will be the determining factor. Klayton Adams had a huge impact on the ground game and every back wound up playing well when given a chance.

Dante Fowler Jr. didn’t thrive under Eberflus, but for the right price, he could be a valuable depth piece under a new coordinator. Lastly, Brock Hoffman can play all three interior spots but he has a chance to fight for a starting job elsewhere.

