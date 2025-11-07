Fix for Cowboys' safety problem might have just fallen in their lap
The Dallas Cowboys added depth on defense at the NFL trade deadline, picking up defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson in trades.
What they didn't do was add any help at safety, which has been a sore spot for them. The Cowboys have been dealing with injuries at the position all season, even being forced to move cornerback Reddy Steward to safety at one point to get through a game.
While they're hopeful to get back to full health soon, they were still struggling in coverage even with their original starters. That's why it was a bit surprising to see them ignore the position at the deadline.
The good news for Dallas is that a potential fix just became available. News broke on Friday that the Tennessee Titans have released veteran Quandre Diggs.
Originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Texas, Diggs has played for three franchises in 11 seasons. He's appeared in 154 games with 124 starts and made the Pro Bowl three times with the Seattle Seahawks (2020-2022)
Quandre Diggs would be a stop gap solution for Cowboys
Dallas isn't exactly young at safety with Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker as their original starters this season. Adding Diggs, who is older than both at 32, wouldn't make them any younger, but he would be a solid bridge starter.
If Dallas is serious about a second-half push, they should bring in Diggs as someone who can help them finish this season strong, but they'll still need to address the position in the offseason.
This season, he earned a 64.4 coverage grade from PFF, which is 30th at the position. He's also capable in run defense, securing a 64.7 from the analytical site. For his career, Diggs has 652 tackles, 57 pass defenses, and 24 interceptions.
