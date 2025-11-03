Cowboys send starting defender to IR, elevate 3 players for MNF
With all the trade talk surrounding the Dallas Cowboys, it’s easy to forget they still have a game to play in Week 9.
Dallas will be in action on Monday Night Football, as they host the Arizona Cardinals. With Kyler Murray out due to a foot injury, the Cowboys will be facing Jacoby Brissett as they hope to go into the bye week on a winning note.
As the game approaches, the Cowboys announced a flurry of roster moves. The biggest will be the return of starting center Cooper Beebe, who has been out since their Week 2 win over the New York Giants.
While Beebe returns to the roster, Dallas sent another starter to the IR. Linebacker Jack Sanborn, who has started five of six games he played in this season, but will be out for at least the next four games due to a groin injury.
Sanborn, who followed defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus from Chicago, has 34 tackles and one pass defense this season.
Cowboys announce game day elevations
In addition to the Beebe and Sanborn news, the Cowboys also announced three players would be elevated from the practice squad for Monday.
Running back Malik Davis, tight end Princeton Fant, and cornerback Zion Childress will all dress in Week 9.
Of the three, Childress has the most realistic chance of logging significant snaps. The Dallas secondary has struggled with durability all season, and find themselves thin at safety. Childress has proven capable of playing multiple positions, and could be called on during the game against Arizona to step in at safety, or in the slot.
