Former Cowboys QB heads to Broncos just before AFC championship showdown

The Dallas Cowboys haven't been to the Championship Round since the 1995 season, which is the longest drought in the NFC. One former player, however, just got to one despite not being on a roster since August.

Ben DiNucci, who was unable to make the Atlanta Falcons' 53-man roster, was signed over the weekend by the Denver Broncos. He joins their practice squad to give them some depth at the quarterback position following Bo Nix suffering a broken ankle during their win over the Buffalo Bills.

DiNucci is no stranger to Denver, spending the 2023 season on their practice squad.

Broncos are signing veteran QB Ben DiNucci to their practice squad, per source. He rejoins the team he played for two seasons ago. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

After news broke that he was signing with the Broncos, DiNucci made a social media post and said his schedule was open this week, then teased a shot at the Super Bowl.

It has come to my attention that a team may be in need of my services…



Good thing my schedule is open this week.



Broncos country…



Let’s go get a Super Bowl ? pic.twitter.com/4DVBWYzmRS — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) January 18, 2026

After playing collegiately at Pittsburgh and James Madison, DiNucci was selected 231st overall in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL draft. His family had ties to Mike McCarthy, who was in his first season as head coach of the Cowboys.

He appeared in three games as a rookie with one start against the Philadelphia Eagles. DiNucci went 23-of-43 for 219 yards as a rookie. He's bounced around the NFL since leaving Dallas, but has not taken a snap since 2020.

DiNucci did play for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL in 2023.

Denver Broncos Super Bowl chances will be slim

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Broncos have one of the best coaches in the NFL in Sean Payton, who was also once part of the Cowboys' organization.

They won't have their starting quarterback, however, leaving them with Jarrett Stidham as the starter and Sam Ehlinger as the backup. Stidham has four career starts with a record of 1-3. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passing attempts for 1,422 yards with eight touchdowns and eight picks.

He will face his old team, the New England Patriots, who have a strong defense and just made life miserable for C.J. Stroud.

