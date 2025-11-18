George Pickens' Cowboys future gets promising hint from Jerry Jones
Before the Dallas Cowboys made a splash move at the NFL trade deadline, they made a major acquisition following the NFL draft by trading for wide receiver George Pickens.
Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the star pass catcher and a 2027 sixth-rounder. So far, the Cowboys have won the trade in a major way, and Pickens has emerged as one of the league's premier receivers.
The success of Pickens in a contract year has led to many wondering whether the Cowboys will be able to afford keeping him in the offseason, or whether the team will be outbid.
MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
It will be an interesting contract saga to watch, especially since Jerry Jones is the man calling the shots. But on Tuesday morning, Jones wasn't too shy about his belief in whether Dallas can afford to pay Pickens, while also paying CeeDee Lamb and three stud defensive tackles.
Jones was asked during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan whether paying Pickens was "feasible," and the Cowboys owner strayed from his usual strategy. Instead of spewing word salad or tossing out a riddle from the oil fields, he was direct.
"Yes," Jones said. "Yes."
MORE: Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
That's as good and clear of an answer as you will get from Jerry Jones, so it looks like a promising sign for Pickens' future in Dallas. As Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote, "It doesn't sound like Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has any issues with paying George Pickens and also keeping together his expensive defensive tackle room."
That should be music to Cowboys fans' ears.
Pickens' powerful impact
Pickens has been off to a historical start for the Cowboys in 2025.
Pickens became the first player in Cowboys history to record 300 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games with the team. Before the season, Pickens was predicted to make a historic impact on the Cowboys' offense, and so far, he has delivered.
Now, 11 weeks into the 2025, he has not seen any drop-off in production. In fact, he has stayed consistent, and is among the league's best.
In his first season with the Cowboys, Pickens ranks 11th in the league in catches (59), second in the league in receiving yards (908), and third in receiving touchdowns (7). He is an undeniable threat and fit for Dallas, and deserves to remain on the roster long-term. Let's hope Jerry Jones stays as direct as he was in Tuesday's comments, and doesn't try to play any games.
