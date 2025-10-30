George Pickens reveals where he stands on potential Dallas Cowboys extension
The ball is in Jerry Jones' court.
That's the message George Pickens gave when asked about an extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Pickens, who was traded to Dallas this offseason, is having a career year with 685 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions through eight games.
He's on pace for career-high numbers, which means he can command a massive salary when his current deal expires at the end of the season. While he's been thrilled with his time in Dallas, and they've been singing his praises, Pickens said extension talks have not begun.
MORE: Would the Dallas Cowboys consider trading George Pickens at NFL trade deadline?
Pickens didn't sound opposed to a new deal, but said that it's up to Jerry Jones. He says that as far as he's concerned, all he can do is perform at the highest level possible.
“That’s kinda up to what (Jerry Jones) wants to do. All I can do is perform at my best.”
What would an extension look like for George Pickens?
Pickens has proven he's deserving of a big contract, but what exactly would a new deal look like?
MORE: Cowboys named potential fit for 2x Super Bowl champ CB at trade deadline
That's a question K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire dove into recently and came up with a reasonable estimate. Drummond compared Pickens to players such as Jaylen Waddle and Tee Higgins, who he called WR1As, and estimated a four-year deal worth $121.7 million.
If Pickens did command a salary north of $30 million, it's fair to ask if Jones would be willing to write the check. Sure, the Cowboys can afford it, but Jones has been reluctant to sign extensions of this magnitude. That's why Pickens is correct in saying it's all about what Jones wants to do.
