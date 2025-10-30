Cowboys named potential fit for 2x Super Bowl champ CB at trade deadline
The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Dallas Cowboys have been in the headlines for several high-profile players.
While the expectation is that the team will add a defensive star ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, November 4, there is no guarantee that it will be an Earth-shattering move for a superstar.
In fact, judging by the Cowboys' approach to the offseason, the Cowboys are more likely to go bargain shopping and eye an under-the-radar player.
Enter Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams, a former fourth-round pick with two Super Bowl rings.
ESPN.com discussed players to watch at the trade deadline, with Williams linked to Dallas amid his decreasing role in the Kansas City defensive backfield.
"Every Dallas cornerback aside from Trevon Diggs has allowed more than 1.1 yards per coverage snap (average) this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats," ESPN's Seth Walder wrote. "And Diggs is now on IR because of a concussion, so the Cowboys could use some reinforcements.
"Williams is in a contract year and buried on the depth chart in Kansas City. He has played only 775 regular-season coverage snaps in his career, but has produced an impressive 0.9 yards per coverage snap in that span. When Diggs returns, and if Williams worked out, the team could keep both on the field with DaRon Bland in the slot."
Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Fayetteville State. He has seen very limited time during the 2025-26 season, but a fresh start in Dallas would see him immediately get an increased role and become one of the team's most talented cornerbacks.
As a bonus, Williams would likely come at a discount price, which is exactly what Jerry Jones and the front office love to find.
