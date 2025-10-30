Would the Dallas Cowboys consider trading George Pickens at NFL trade deadline?
In need of a new starting wide receiver to play across from CeeDee Lamb, the Dallas Cowboys brought in George Pickens this offseason.
In exchange for a third-round pick and a swap of Day 3 selections, the Cowboys landed the ultra-talented wideout who spent the first three seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens, who was considered a problem in Pittsburgh, has been a model citizen in Dallas and has been highly productive.
Through eight games, he has 43 receptions for 685 yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Still, the Cowboys have shown no urgency in beginning contract negotiations. That led to one reader asking SI's Albert Breer if Pickens could be dealt at the NFL trade deadline.
Breer doesn't see that happening, instead saying he expects the Cowboys to use the franchise tag on Pickens this offseason to give them more time to figure out their future plans with the explosive pass-catcher.
"My guess is they won’t trade Pickens. He’s on pace for 91 catches, 1,456 yards and 13 touchdowns, and, yes, he’s a free agent after this year. I’d say things are trending toward Pickens being tagged in March, which would allow Dallas to either work out a long-term deal, trade him or keep him on the roster for another year," Breer said.
"I don’t think his trade value now is markedly better than it will be in March, for what that’s worth. So, I’m not sure there’s any benefit to acting now on it, either."
George Pickens could command more money than Cowboys are willing to pay
Dallas has plenty of cap space to extend Pickens, but that doesn't mean it will happen. Jerry and Stephen Jones have been reluctant to pay players who earn top-of-the-market salaries, which is why Micah Parsons is no longer wearing a star on his helmet.
Pickens has proven he can be a positive influence on a team, and emerged as one of the more dominant WR1s when Lamb was injured earlier in the season.
That's why he can command a salary north of $30 million, which could be the one holdup in a long-term deal.
