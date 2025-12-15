The Dallas Cowboys and star cornerback Trevon Diggs have been at odds this season, dating back to the summer when he was docked $500,000 for rehabbing away from the team facility.

Diggs was benched earlier in the year, before a mystery concussion and nagging knee injury landed the former All-Pro on injured reserve. Dallas opened Diggs' 21-day practice window, but he has yet to be added to the active roster with just three weeks remaining in the season.

In fact, if Diggs is not activated by the weekend, he would be ruled out for the remainder of the season, which could also be the end of his Cowboys career.

MORE: Rex Ryan roasts Dallas Cowboys for their defensive ineptitude

There have been reports that Diggs' relationship with the Cowboys has been "severed" during the ongoing saga, and the mixed messages from Diggs and the team have left everyone wondering what is going on. As things currently stand, it seems like the best approach for both sides would be to part ways in the offseason and get a fresh start.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys decide to move on, the team will be able to free up a significant chunk of change. It will all depend on whether the team uses a pre- or post-June 1 designation.

Pre-June 1 Trade/Release: $12.5 million savings, $5.88 million dead cap space

If the Cowboys are in a hurry to ditch Diggs, they would save less money and take on more dead cap space, but they would be able to immediately put the drama behind them.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones with cornerback Trevon Diggs on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Post-June 1 Trade/Release: $12.5-$15.5 million, $2.94 million dead cap

With some patience, the Cowboys would not only save more money, but they take on less dead cap. Of course, the team may want to get the situation sorted out prior to the start of free agency or the NFL Draft, so they can officially put their plans for the future in motion,

It's going to be interesting to see what direction the Cowboys decide to go with Diggs in the offseason, but expect to see him pop up as a trade or cut candidate as soon as the season ends.

MORE: 2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15

This season, Diggs has played in just six games and has 18 tackles. He has not recorded an interception or pass defensed in any of his appearances this season.

Diggs has played in just 19 of 43 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team, so it should be an easy decision to cut ties.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Jerry Jones walks out on Dallas Cowboys brutal loss to Vikings early

Field Yates' new 2026 NFL mock draft blesses Cowboys with major defensive haul