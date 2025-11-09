Micah Parsons ‘poison pill’ could land Cowboys another 1st-round pick
Micah Parsons grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and was a superstar at Penn State before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. He played the next four years in Dallas, before being traded to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2025 season.
His ties to Pennsylvania, however, were a constant source of conversation during his Cowboys tenure. Philly fans were adamant that Parsons wanted to play for the Eagles, despite the fact that he grew up a Dallas fan.
Apparently Jerry Jones heard those rumors and decided it was better to protect himself from having to face Parsons twice per season with Philadelphia. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jones did this by adding a "poison pill" in their trade with the Packers, which prevents Green Bay from trading Parsons to the Eagles.
If they decide to send him to the City of Brotherly Love, the Packers would have to send Dallas their first-round pick in 2028.
Shortly after arriving in Green Bay, Parsons agreed to a massive contract extension, signing a four-year deal worth $188 million. He's been everything that the Packers hoped he would be, recording 6.5 sacks in his first eight games of the season.
That alone is enough of a reason for the Packers to laugh off any trade request, especially if it's from the Eagles.
Packers had their own 'poison pill' in high-profile trade
This isn't the first time the Packers have been part of a high-profile trade with a "poison pill" thrown into the mix.
In 2008, Green Bay traded quarterback Brett Favre to the New York Jets, but they were concerned Favre would wind up with the Minnesota Vikings. That led to a clause where the Jets would have to send three first-round picks to Green Bay if they traded Favre to Minnesota.
New York didn't trade Favre, but they released him in 2009 and he did wind up in Minnesota. While that one went the way the Packers feared, it's hard to see Parsons leaving his new home.
