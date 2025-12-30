Will Dak Prescott play in Week 18? Jerry Jones gives answer on Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys will wrap up the 2025-26 season on Sunday, January 4, with an NFC East clash against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

While the team has been eliminated from NFL playoff contention, there are still some accolades to play for. Dallas can finish the season 5-1 against the division with a win, while star quarterback Dak Prescott has an even bigger goal within reach.

Prescott enters Week 18 leading the league in passing yards, and could wrap up the the league's passing title with another strong performance.

MORE: 7 Dallas Cowboys entering their final game with the franchise

Of course, that would require Prescott playing, which he has been outspoken about doing, despite no playoff hopes to play for. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones spoke about whether Prescott will suit up or sit on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If you want to see Prescott one final time this season, you're in luck. Jones said that Prescott will start the game, but he was non-committal about whether the quarterback will play all four quarters.

"We're gonna start Dak," Jones said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "How we use Dak, let's make that part of the game plan that we won't talk about."

MORE: New Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft lands athletic 13.5-sack artist

It will be interesting to see how much Prescott plays.

Entering the season finale, Prescott has thrown for 4,482 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Prescott's six 300+ yard passing games this season are the most in the league.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys facing opportunity to make unwanted NFL history

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after a play against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, January 4

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Venue: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -5.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

