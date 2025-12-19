Will DaRon Bland injury force Dallas Cowboys to play Trevon Diggs?

The Dallas Cowboys went into the 2025 season expecting to have both Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland leading their secondary.

That hasn't been the case with Diggs, who has appeared in just six games this year. He's claimed to be healthy, but he remains sidelined, leading to a belief that the two sides are heading for a split.

As for Bland, he's appeared in 12 games, but his season is coming to an end due to a foot injury that will require surgery. With him on the shelf, it's fair to ask if the Cowboys will turn to Diggs.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was asked about this on Friday and said his stance on Diggs has not changed. According to Schottenheimer, the Pro Bowl cornerback needs to do his part during practice to see the field on game days.

"Well, again. I'll say this, you know my stance with Trevon has never changed, he's having a good first couple days, and we'll get out there today and see how the day goes. But again, we all want Trevon to get out there and play, and he's got to keep doing his part, and again, I think I said he's doing a great job this week, and I hope and believe that that will continue today."

HC Brian Schottenheimer on @1053thefan if Blands injury changes his stance on Trevon Diggs.



We may never know the full story with Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Diggs broke out in 2021 with 11 picks, emerging as one of the best ballhawks in the game. Over the past couple of seasons, however, Diggs has struggled to stay healthy.

There's also been some tension behind the scenes with Diggs rehabbing away from the team facility, which drew the ire of Jerry Jones and the front office. During the season, it also became apparent that Diggs isn't an ideal fit under defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

In the end, it's likely that the two sides part ways this offseason. The only question is whether or not he gets to play during these final three weeks.

