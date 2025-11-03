A potential Cowboys Pro Bowl trade target just became available
The Dallas Cowboys have multiple ways in which they could address the defense ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline but fixing the secondary should be at the top of the list.
Dallas has Pro Bowl talent at cornerback in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland but have been devastated by injuries and lack of production, as safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker have also missed time.
Many of the top names linked to the Cowboys ahead of the trade deadline have been edge rushers or linebackers but a notable face has now emerged into the fold as a player Dallas should target.
MORE: 3 reasons why Cowboys could lose to Cardinals in Week 9
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins are "open" to trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and that there "has been interest from multiple teams." For the sake of Cowboys fans' sanity, they will be hoping that Dallas is one of the teams interested in the five-time Pro Bowler.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Fix Major Cowboys Problem
If the Cowboys are brave enough to make a move to acquire Fitzpatrick, he could help bolster a safety room that has made headlines for the wrong reasons this season.
In Week 8's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys went as far as to give undrafted cornerback Reddy Steward his first-career NFL snaps at safety in a last-ditch effort after Aljiah Clark joined the aforementioned Wilson and Hooker as safeties on the roster dealing with injuries.
MORE: Cowboys 'extensively working' on trades as NFL deadline approaches
Fitzpatrick would bring a veteran presence to Dallas while also providing continued production. At age 28, it's likely he is past his prime but has still managed to post 50 total tackles (36 solo), one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass breakups in nine games this season.
The Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night but should stay busy on the phones, especially with the Dolphins.
