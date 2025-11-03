Cowboys Country

A potential Cowboys Pro Bowl trade target just became available

The Dallas Cowboys could help address their concerns in the secondary with one call to an AFC team.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideline before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideline before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have multiple ways in which they could address the defense ahead of the NFL's Nov. 4 trade deadline but fixing the secondary should be at the top of the list.

Dallas has Pro Bowl talent at cornerback in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland but have been devastated by injuries and lack of production, as safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker have also missed time.

Many of the top names linked to the Cowboys ahead of the trade deadline have been edge rushers or linebackers but a notable face has now emerged into the fold as a player Dallas should target.

MORE: 3 reasons why Cowboys could lose to Cardinals in Week 9

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Miami Dolphins are "open" to trading safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and that there "has been interest from multiple teams." For the sake of Cowboys fans' sanity, they will be hoping that Dallas is one of the teams interested in the five-time Pro Bowler.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Fix Major Cowboys Problem

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Cowboys are brave enough to make a move to acquire Fitzpatrick, he could help bolster a safety room that has made headlines for the wrong reasons this season.

In Week 8's loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys went as far as to give undrafted cornerback Reddy Steward his first-career NFL snaps at safety in a last-ditch effort after Aljiah Clark joined the aforementioned Wilson and Hooker as safeties on the roster dealing with injuries.

MORE: Cowboys 'extensively working' on trades as NFL deadline approaches

Fitzpatrick would bring a veteran presence to Dallas while also providing continued production. At age 28, it's likely he is past his prime but has still managed to post 50 total tackles (36 solo), one fumble recovery, one interception and seven pass breakups in nine games this season.

The Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night but should stay busy on the phones, especially with the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick
Miami Dolphins free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline

Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news

Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News