Will Cowboys’ NFL trade deadline strategy be impacted by MNF result?
The Dallas Cowboys are one team expected to be players at the NFL trade deadline. They’ve been the center of many rumors, thanks largely to Jerry Jones proclamation that his team is "open for business."
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones stoked the fire when he said Dallas was open to adding players on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas feels as though they have a Super Bowl-caliber offense, but they know their defense is holding them back.
Perhaps one key addition could be enough to help the defense improve for a late playoff push.
The question, however, is whether that thinking changes based on their results on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are currently 3-4-1 and host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
A win sends them into the bye week with confidence and a 4-4-1 mark. A loss, however, could be devastating. 3-5-1 would feel far worse, especially if they’re unable to beat Arizona without Kyler Murray.
How will MNF impact the Dallas Cowboys’ trade deadline approach?
Writers for the team’s official website dove into that very question when asked by a reader. Nick Eatman responded that the outcome will absolutely impact their thought process, but doesn’t think a loss means they’ll punt on the season.
“It depends on how the Cowboys truly evaluate this season. A loss against the Cardinals might tell some people - fans, media, etc. - that the season is a lost cause and there's no reason to waste draft capital next year to try and fix this year. However, a loss could also showcase a glaring need that must be fixed right now.”
He also says a win could give the front office faith that they’ll be alright, especially with DeMarvion Overshown on the way back.
Fellow writer Kurt Daniels says it shouldn’t matter what happens on Monday. His take is that any move they make has to be for someone who will help beyond 2025.
”As has been well-documented, this team is more than just one or two players away from fixing its defense, so there's no point in giving up significant draft capital for an eight-game rental player. What they need are players who will be under team control beyond just 2025.”
Both writers make excellent points, especially Daniels who is correct that an eight-game rental does nothing to help move the needle.
Of course, all of this is guesswork since none of us can ever truly predict what Jerry Jones is thinking.
