Cowboys Country

3 reasons why Cowboys could lose to Cardinals in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are never safe from a loss, especially with how the defense has performed this season.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts after losing to the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys enter Monday night's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as a favorite at home, but nothing is guaranteed with America's Team, especially when it comes to this year's squad.

Dallas has gone toe-to-toe with an NFC contender, the Green Bay Packers, but has also been gashed in losses to unproven teams, including the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears.

MORE: Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones to add pass-rushing star at trade deadline

It's anyone's guess which version of the Cowboys we could see against the Cardinals, who are on a five-game losing streak, making it easy to pinpoint three reasons why Dallas could suffer its fifth loss of the season.

Unsurprisingly, it starts with the defense.

Safety Depth

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

It's easy to say "Matt Eberflus" or the "Cowboys defense" as a possible reason for a Dallas loss, but it's the depleted safety room that is arguably the biggest of these issues.

The Cowboys have already ruled out Donovan Wilson (elbow/shoulder) and Alijah Clark (ribs), while Juanyeh Thomas is questionable with a migraine.

Malik Hooker also remains out, leaving Dallas with a similar issue it faced last week in the loss to the Denver Broncos when undrafted cornerback Reddy Steward got his first-career reps at safety while undrafted safety Markquese Bell handled most of the action in the backend.

MORE: NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster D

Jacoby Brissett

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett takes the field before they play against the Green Bay Packers. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray could still be active for the contest while dealing with a foot injury, veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is slated to start, giving him a chance to continue a recent string of solid production.

Brissett has arguably played better than Murray this season in limited action, leading to Cardinals in closs lossess to conference contenders in the Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

MORE: Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news

In those two games, Brissett went 52 of 80 passing for 599 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while adding 10 carries for 47 yards. There's no reason he won't be able to have similar production against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys defense needs all of the help it can get, and facing a veteran passer that will know how to exploit a poor secondary is the last thing Dallas needs.

Trey McBride

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride looks on against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Despite all of the negative headlines surrounding the defense, Dallas has done a decent job of limiting tight ends this season, allowing just two touchdowns to that position through the first eight games.

That said, the Cowboys haven't faced a tight end quite as talented as Trey McBride, who has caught a rhythm over the past two games. He's posted 47 catches for 421 yards and four touchdowns this year, with three of those scores coming in Arizona's last two contests.

McBride is one of the best at his position and could be a top target for Brissett in this one.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D

3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals

3 under-the-radar candidates Cowboys must consider at NFL trade deadline

Cowboys secondary catches lucky break with major Cardinals injury news

Cowboys-Cardinals live stream options amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute

Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News