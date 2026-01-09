Key Dallas Cowboys defensive starter named potential cut candidate

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL offseason with a major overhaul on the defensive side of the ball underway, following the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Dallas will need to bring in some new talent at all three levels of the defense, and a new coordinator means some familiar faces could be on the outs.

To avoid a salary cap crunch, two Cowboys defenders were named as potential cut candidates by OverTheCap.com.

One of the players named was starting safety Malik Hooker, who is set to make $7 million in 2026. However, none of his salary is guaranteed, so his release would be a cap conscious move that would allow the team to bring in players who fit the new coordinator's scheme.

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This season, Hooker appeared in 12 games, his fewest since joining the Cowboys ahead of the 2021 season. Hooker recorded 52 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one pass defensed.

Dallas' defense ranked as the NFL's worst against the pass, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

With the clear struggles, it would be wise for the Cowboys to completely revamp the secondary and bring in some new blood to start the turnaround.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

