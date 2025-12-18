Cowboy Roundup: Latest on Trevon Diggs rumors, Rise of Ryan Flournoy

Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. A new week of NFL action kicks off on Thursday night in primetime, and we are just a few days away from the Cowboys' return to the field against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas will be playing two games in a four-day span next week, with the second coming on Christmas, so by this time next week, we will be witnessing the team's penultimate game of the season.

The season has flown by and it's been a tumultuous one, but we will learn a lot about the team and what the future could bring over the next three weeks.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While we wait to see what the remainder of the week brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves across social media that we may have missed.

Latest on Trevon Diggs rumors

I talked to Trevon Diggs today.



Why I now believe we should be careful with the internet and rumors.



My attempt, as best I can, at a 360 view. pic.twitter.com/JzcRkGKywk — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 18, 2025

NFL insider Jane Slater appeared on the NFL Network to share the latest on the rumors surrounding the curious case of Trevon Diggs.

The Rise of Ryan Flournoy

It's just one datapoint, and there are many variables to explain why, but it's pretty shocking that, with three weeks left in the season, none of the WRs from the much-hyped 2024 draft class are pacing for a 1,000-yard season.



Some other strange notes:

- Only Malik Nabers, who… pic.twitter.com/lVokCnquM6 — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) December 17, 2025

It hasn't been until late in the season that Ryan Flournoy has received a bigger role in the offense, but now that he is starting to find his groove, Flournoy is developing into a reliable target and has become the team's clear WR3.

While the Cowboys traded for Jonathan Mingo last season, it's clear that Flournoy is a better fit in the offense. The emergence of Flournoy as one of the best receivers in his draft class also makes veteran Jalen Tolbert more expendable as a trade asset in the offseason.

