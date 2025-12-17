Trevon Diggs pops up with new injury as Cowboys prepare for Week 16

Trevon Diggs was a member of a loaded 2020 NFL draft class for the Dallas Cowboys. Taken in the second round, he was part of the same haul that landed them star wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Much like Lamb, Diggs emerged as one of the best players at his position, recording 11 interceptions during his second season. His turnovers went down in year three, but Diggs developed into a far more effective coverage corner.

That led to a massive extension, with the Cowboys signing Diggs to a five-year $97 million extension ahead of the 2023 season. Since then, however, it's been all about injuries for Diggs.

Just two games into the 2023 campaign, Diggs suffered a torn ACL. He returned to play 11 games but was lost to another knee injury in 2024. He rehabbed quickly enough to be on the field in Week 1 this year, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field.

Entering Week 16, Diggs is still on the IR and has played just six games. There's been mixed signals when it comes to his availability, with Diggs saying he's ready to go while the team is singing a different tune.

To further complicate things, Diggs now has another injury to deal with. When the Cowboys released their Wednesday practice report, Diggs was listed as "limited" as he deals with a knee and hip injury.

Trevon Diggs might not return in 2025

Dallas opened the 21-day practice window for Trevon Diggs on Nov. 30. That gives the team three weeks to decide if they want to activate Diggs or send him back to the IR.

With time running out on his window and with the emergence of a new injury, it seems likely Diggs isn't going to play for the Cowboys again this season. It's just as likely he heads out the door in 2026.

