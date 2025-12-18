Cowboys' situation with two-time Pro Bowler grows even more bizarre

There hasn't been any lack of drama in Dallas with the Cowboys battling for a playoff spot, among other things.

The franchise has been without one of its highest-paid players for nearly two months.

Back in September, two-time Pro Bowler and 2021 First-Team All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, suffered a concussion and knee injury that sent him to the IR list. Diggs has worked his way back, making enough progress to return to the practice field.

MORE: Trevon Diggs pops up with new injury as Cowboys prepare for Week 16

The Cowboys opened Diggs' 21-day window near the end of November and have until Saturday to put him on the active roster, or his season will be over.

With a final decision nearing, a weird situation continues to get even stranger.

Cowboys List Trevon Diggs With Injury By Mistake

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) battles with New York Jets wide receiver Arian Smith (82) after the whistle during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Dallas released its initial injury report for the Week 16 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. 17 players were listed, including five who didn't practice, but much of the intrigue circled around Diggs.

The Cowboys stated Diggs was a limited participant in practice due to a knee/hip injury. That would've been news because Digg has only been listed with a knee ailment since his window opened.

MORE: Cowboys' George Pickens says criticism 'starting to get kinda old'

However, according to DallasCowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish, this was a mistake by the franchise. Dallas has since updated the report and removed the hip designation.

Accident or not, it's hard to deny that this situation with Diggs keeps going down an odd path.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Following the loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs claimed he was healthy enough to play in the game but the coaching staff felt otherwise.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer sung a different tune.

"I told him not only the reasons why, but also the standards and expectations, so again, I’m always going to have real conversations. I would never not play a player and not explain to them why they weren’t going to play," Schottenheimer said. "I know he feels like he’s ready, but in our long conversation I thought I made it very clear. And so I’ll leave it at that."

At this point, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cowboys leave Diggs on the sideline and potentially part ways with him this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys-Chargers opening Week 16 odds show rare optimism

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

NFC East power rankings, Cowboys crash back to reality after Week 15 disaster

Updated Cowboys 2026 NFL draft order, list of picks entering Week 16

Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer earns surprising grade through first 15 weeks