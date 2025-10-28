Latest Giants superstar trade news should grab Cowboys' attention
The Dallas Cowboys have shown little hesitation when it comes to trading with some of their historic rivals over the past few months, so why not add one more to the list?
As the Cowboys look for ways to improve their dreadful defense ahead of the league's Nov. 4 trade deadline, a potential name to watch could be within their own NFC East backyard, though it will be up to Jerry Jones and the front office to pull the trigger.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is a name to watch on the league-wide trade market as he approaches the final year of his contract next season. If the Cowboys are aggressiveness enough, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022 would give Dallas an elite pass rusher once again, though he's hardly a replica of Micah Parsons.
MORE: Trevon Diggs' Cowboys future gets update directly from Jerry Jones
"Some around the league have wondered whether he’s part of New York’s long-term plans and if he could become available with the Giants sitting at 2-6," Schultz wrote of Thibodeaux on X. "Teams are actively exploring the pass-rush trade market, but movement has been slow — in part because there are so many available options."
Kayvon Thibodeaux Still Just 24 Years Old
Thibodeaux is in his fourth year in the league and still has a bright future ahead of him. At just 24 years old, he could still provide ample pass-rush production to a team in need. He's tallied 21 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games this season.
Thibodeaux posted 11.5 sacks in 2023, showing what he can do with a season's worth of games under his belt. Putting him opposite of Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku would give Dallas some hope for the future on defense, though there's still more holes to be addressed on that side of the ball.
MORE: Injury update very concerning for Cowboys at key defensive position
Jerry and Stephen Jones haven't been shy when it comes to talking about making trades over the past few weeks, but actually doing so is far from a guarantee.
The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, giving the front office another opportunity to see what needs to be addressed before the deadline.
