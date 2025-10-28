Cowboys Country

Latest Giants superstar trade news should grab Cowboys' attention

The Dallas Cowboys shouldn't hesitate to reach out to their NFC East rival New York Giants ahead of the trade deadline.

Zach Dimmitt

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts to nearly intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the first half at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts to nearly intercepting Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have shown little hesitation when it comes to trading with some of their historic rivals over the past few months, so why not add one more to the list?

As the Cowboys look for ways to improve their dreadful defense ahead of the league's Nov. 4 trade deadline, a potential name to watch could be within their own NFC East backyard, though it will be up to Jerry Jones and the front office to pull the trigger.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux is a name to watch on the league-wide trade market as he approaches the final year of his contract next season. If the Cowboys are aggressiveness enough, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022 would give Dallas an elite pass rusher once again, though he's hardly a replica of Micah Parsons.

"Some around the league have wondered whether he’s part of New York’s long-term plans and if he could become available with the Giants sitting at 2-6," Schultz wrote of Thibodeaux on X. "Teams are actively exploring the pass-rush trade market, but movement has been slow — in part because there are so many available options."

Kayvon Thibodeaux Still Just 24 Years Old

Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux is in his fourth year in the league and still has a bright future ahead of him. At just 24 years old, he could still provide ample pass-rush production to a team in need. He's tallied 21 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in eight games this season.

Thibodeaux posted 11.5 sacks in 2023, showing what he can do with a season's worth of games under his belt. Putting him opposite of Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku would give Dallas some hope for the future on defense, though there's still more holes to be addressed on that side of the ball.

Jerry and Stephen Jones haven't been shy when it comes to talking about making trades over the past few weeks, but actually doing so is far from a guarantee.

The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, giving the front office another opportunity to see what needs to be addressed before the deadline.

Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

