Micah Parsons rips Cowboys for handling of Trevon Diggs situation
Even after the blockbuster trade, Micah Parsons continues to make headlines with the Dallas Cowboys.
Now with the Green Bay Packers, Parsons is coming to the defense of his former Cowboys teammate Trevon Diggs, who was recently placed on injured reserve by Dallas due to lingering knee issues. The move also came amid an odd concussion saga for the former All-Pro cornerback, but Parsons thinks the Cowboys have been doing wrong by Diggs since the offseason.
Parsons recently told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that the way the Cowboys have handled Diggs' knee rehab all wrong, going as far to say that Dallas has "f***ed" Diggs over.
“Honestly, I feel like they f***ed my dog over, you know what I mean?” Parsons told Yahoo Sports after Week 8's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. “He’s coming off a catastrophic knee injury and I just didn't think they did right by him. He didn't participate all camp and he's going out there playing Week 1 and 2. I just don't think you do that to a player like that.”
Micah Parsons Thinks Cowboys Rushed Trevon Diggs Back
Parsons added that he thinks the Cowboys "forced" Diggs onto the field in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, instead of making a return to action after potentially sitting out to begin the year, Diggs is back to rehabbing.
"The type of knee injury he had, they forced him out there," Parsons said. "He has no reps really. He’s telling me he was in warmup phase during Week 1. Even with the ramp-up, I just feel like you just don't do that.”
In six games this season, Diggs has hardly delivered the kind of productuon that made him the league's interception leader in 2021 when he had 11 picks. He's posted just 18 total tackles this season with no pass breakups and no interceptions.
Time will tell how things work out between Diggs and the Cowboys, but regardless, it's clear which side Parsons will be taking.
