DeMarvion Overshown drops interesting quote on Micah Parsons, Cowboys trade
The Dallas Cowboys have settled into the post-Micah Parsons era after the blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers but headlines out of Arlington keep involving the star pass-rusher nearly two months after the deal went down.
While this is oftentimes due to the media keeping the topic alive, current Cowboys players have also played a part in continuing the Parsons conversation in Dallas.
During a recent interview with NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown talked about his looming return from injury but also opened up about his relationship with Parsons, dropping an interesting quote regarding the trade saga in the process.
"We still talk to this day. If he had it his way, trust me, he'll still be with us every day," Overshown said of Parsons.
Overshown said that the trade has made him happy for Parsons from afar while added that the move even helped strengthen the relationship between the two.
The best thing about it was seeing him and his mom afterwards, and to be able to take care of his mom, to be be able to have that generational type of money to take care of his kids, our relationship just got stronger.
Overshown is expected to return following the team's bye week in Week 10.
DeMarvion Overshown Could Be Closest Thing to Micah Parsons on Roster
With elite speed at the linebacker position and a knack for the ball, Overshown is the closest thing the Cowboys have to Parsons on the roster based on play style alone, though the two play different roles on defense.
No, this doesn't mean Overshown is at the level of the four-time Pro Bowler, but he undoubtedly gives Dallas a speedy pass-rush prowess that it has lacked so far this season on a defense that's been woeful to say the least.
Though Parsons is gone, it's clear that Overshown is ready to have his star-studded impact on a Cowboys defense that desperately needs it.
DeMarvion Overshown Could Help Cowboys Fans Move Past Parsons Trade
While meeting with the media on Wednesday, Overshown gave a positive update about where things
“Stronger, faster, can jump higher, more explosive," Overshown said. "You name it, I’m all of it. My game is not going to slow down. I know how to play one way and that’s full speed. That’s what you’re gonna see,” Overshown told Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Parsons isn't walking out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium in the home threads anymore, but Cowboys fans will hope that Overshown is the next best thing.
