Dallas Cowboys could make dramatic 2026 NFL draft move, Jerry Jones hints
The Dallas Cowboys are kicking off the NFL offseason with a search for a new defensive coordinator, following the firing of Matt Eberflus earlier in the week.
Dallas will sort through a handful of candidates before deciding who will lead the team's defensive overhaul. Whether the overhaul comes through free agency or the NFL Draft remains to be seen, but owner Jerry Jones is leaving all options on the table.
During the team's exit press conference, Jones stated there's a possibility the Cowboys "do some trading" with their two first-round picks.
By having a draft arsenal, the option is there for the Cowboys to package their picks to make a leap up in the draft order, or to part ways with a pick during free agency to land a big-name player.
Of course, if the team is open to trading away a pick before the draft, an intriguing name to watch would be Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby, whose relationship with the team appeared to sour at the end of the season following a disagreement over his health status.
The team is reportedly open to trading Crosby and will entertain offers, so we'll have to see if Jerry Jones steps up to the plate and takes a swing to make an immediate upgrade at one of the team's biggest areas of need.
Currently, the Cowboys hold the No. 12 overall pick and the No. 20 overall pick, which was acquired by trading away Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, in the first round.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
