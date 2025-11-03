Cowboys' rumored superstar trade target drops cryptic note after OT loss
The Week 9 slate of games on Sunday is nearly in the books, and the NFL trade deadline is looming. While the Dallas Cowboys had the day off ahead of a Monday Night Football meeting with the Arizona Cardinals in less than 24 hours, there was plenty to pay attention to.
Week 9 was a crucial point for several teams ahead of this week's deadline, with the result potentially determining whether they would be buyers or sellers.
Dallas has been linked to some of the top pass rushers and players on the defensive side of the ball, and reports were flying on Sunday morning that the team is expected to be "aggressive" with moves to improve the roster.
MORE: Cowboys reached out about top available LB at NFL trade deadline
One player that the team was previously linked to and reportedly inquired about trading for is superstar Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Crosby and the Raiders suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, which led to the star pass rusher dropping a cryptic message on social media that some viewed as a potential farewell as Vegas fell to 2-6 on the year.
"Raider Nation I Love Yall With Everything In My Heart & Soul," Crosby posted on X. "Yall Deserve Better. Stay As One, It Will Change."
The comments and reposts were immediately full of Cowboys fans sharing tongue-in-cheek comments welcoming Crosby to Dallas.
MORE: NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
"Start looking at homes in Dallas, big bro," one user wrote. Another wrote, "This is your goodbye. Welcome to Dallas!"
Even Raiders fans were in mourning, urging Crosby to do what's best for him and demand a trade. "You deserve better Maxx. You gotta demand a trade," a heartbroken fan added. "This organization will always be a sh*t show with Howdy Doody as an Owner. Get the hell outta Vegas as fast as you can & get you a ring."
If the Cowboys have an opportunity to land Crosby and the talks of earlier talks were real, Jerry Jones and company need to follow up and do what it takes to get a deal done for the 28-year-old star.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
MORE: Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones to add pass-rushing star at trade deadline
Mad for Maxx
The idea of adding a player like Crosby is an exciting one, especially if the Cowboys could land him for the first-round pick that previously belonged to the Green Bay Packers.
That would essentially mean the Cowboys would have traded Micah Parsons for Maxx Crosby, Kenny Clark, and a 2027 first-round pick. You can't get a much better haul than that.
Throughout the first six years of his NFL career, Crosby has been a four-time Pro Bowl and two-time second-team All-Pro. He had 59.4 sacks entering the 2025 season, and so far this year, he has added five more.
Let's see how aggressive Jerry decides to get in the next 48 hours, because the clock is ticking.
