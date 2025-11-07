Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares powerful words on 'brother' Marshawn Kneeland's death
The Dallas Cowboys organization was struck by tragedy on Thursday, when news that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away in the early hours of the morning. Kneeland was just 24 years old.
Current and former teammates and coaches of Kneeland shared their heartbroken reactions to the news, with the team sharing a special tribute outside of the team facility in Frisco.
The NFL also honored Kneeland before Thursday Night Football between the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos kicked off Week 10, holding a moment of silence for the former second-round pick.
Solomon Thomas, a veteran defensive lineman and one of the league's biggest mental health advocates, was among the current Cowboys players to share their thoughts on the tragedy, and delivered a poignant message on social media.
"Brother Marshawn, I love you. I wish you knew it was going to be okay. I wish you knew the pain wouldn't last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay. My heart breaks for you and your loved ones. We will lift your spirit up everyday." Thomas wrote on Instagram.
"To anyone struggling, please hold on to that light. Please know there is always help and hope. Whatever storm you're going through it's okay to feel that pain. It's okay not to be okay. But the light will come again. Please reach out to 988 if you need help. Or text 741741. Truly a devastating day."
'The Defensive Line'
Thomas founded the nonprofit The Defensive Line, which aims to prevent youth suicide with a focus on communities of color. He is dedicated to destigmatizing mental health struggles, detailing his own experience with suicidal thoughts following the death of his sister Ella, who died by suicide in 2018.
Thomas works closely with the NFL in suicide prevention campaigns, so the death of Kneeland hits very close to his heart.
The Cowboys are lucky to have guys like Thomas and Prescott, who are strong mental health advocates with a strong understanding of the topic, in the locker room as they navigate the difficult times ahead as a brotherhood.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
Editors’ note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You are not alone.
